Rain and storms move in Wednesday, will continue through Friday

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) — An incoming storm system will be working with abundant Gulf and tropical moisture to squeeze out heavy rainfall for the remainder of the week. 

This morning rain is increasing across east Texas and Louisiana. These bands of showers and storms will move southwest to northeast across the ArkLaTex throughout the day. It won’t be an all-day rain, but on and off heavy. While there doesn’t look to be a severe weather threat, frequent lightning and heavy rain will be possible underneath any storms. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Due to the rain and clouds, we will experience a nice cool-down in the upcoming days. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s, with many areas falling into the 70s perhaps both today and tomorrow. 

The rain is expected to continue overnight, and for much of the day Thursday. It may taper somewhat Friday, but rain and storms remain in the late week forecast. 

This will produce some areas of heavy rainfall between now and this weekend. Forecast models continue to show widespread 2 to 3 inch accumulations, with isolated spots in the 3 to 5 inch range. This could bring a localized flood threat depending on where the heaviest rain falls. 

