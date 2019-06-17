Rain and thunderstorms return Monday, with additional rain as we move through the week

Futurecast

by: Josh Marcisz

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – We are in for another unsettled weather day, with rain and storms possible this morning and again after the noon hour. We will remain warm and humid, but the clouds and rain will keep us in the 80s.

This morning storms that developed last night in Texas are moving into east Texas and Louisiana. This will keep our temperatures down this morning, but we will likely see an eventual warmup. The warm air combined with the cool air outflow from the early day storms will result in scattered rain and storms again this afternoon and evening aided by an upper-level disturbance that is moving through. Unlike yesterday, it won’t be an all-day rain and not quite as heavy, but we could see heavy downpours at any time today. Rain chances will generally be highest across east Texas and Louisiana. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s, it remains very humid due to a south wind. The thinking is some breaks in the clouds and rain will allow us to warm into the mid-80s. 

Rain will dissipate late today into tonight. We will have lower rain chances Tuesday, but a scattered shower or storm will remain possible. 

Our next upper-level disturbance swings through Wednesday into Thursday, so we’ll see an increasing chance for rain and storms Wednesday afternoon through at least early Thursday. The SPC is monitoring the potential for severe weather during this time, as a slight risk is out for I-20 and northward with high wind, hail, and a brief tornado possible. 

We may briefly dry out Friday and Saturday before rain returns late in the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 80s and low 90s with a south wind keeping us humid throughout the week. 

Many areas received 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday, and additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches will be possible over the next week. 

