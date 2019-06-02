Rain chances increasing this week. Heavy rain is possible.

A warm Sunday afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are into the 80s and 90s. With the daytime heating, a few thunderstorms have popped up south of Shreveport. A few thunderstorms near De Soto and Natchitoches did go severe earlier. As the sun sets, the thunderstorms will fizzle. The same setup will occur for Monday. Tonight, we will see lows into the 70s. A humid evening.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to shift eastward over the ArkLaTex. Rain chances will decrease some for Tuesday. However, Wednesday and Thursday will the next opportunity for showers and storms. A low pressure trough will head in our direction. The trough will help enhance our rain chances.

In addition, we are watching the tropics. A disturbance in the southern Gulf has a 60% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. Regardless if it develops or not, the moisture from this system will head in our direction. Heavy rain will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday. Through next week, we could see rain totals between 2-3″ with some locally heavier amounts. We will need to monitor this heavy rain threat carefully. 

Rainfall totals through next week

The low pressure trough will exit Friday. A ridge of high pressure will build over the ArkLaTex for next weekend. So rain chances will decrease. 

