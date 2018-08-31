Rain harder to find for the next few days. Better shot for scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin Sunday. A second disturbance could bring more rain to close next week.

830pm Facebook Live Update:

Thursday was a drier day across most of the Arklatex. We experienced a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures began in the low to mid 70s and climbed to the mid 90s over most of the area. Don't expect much change for the next few days. Upper level high pressure centered to our north will limit any rain chances through Saturday as you can see by the latest Futurecast loop below. Daytime highs will stay above normal through this period. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach the mid 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 70s.

Rainfall still looks rather promising for the Sunday through Tuesday period. We will see a disturbance move into the Arklatex from the Gulf of Mexico on the back side of the upper ridge that will move to our east. This will bring a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seven day rainfall potential

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seven day rainfall potential

Models are somewhat bullish on the amount of rain that we might see indicating rainfall totals of one to two inches for most of the area. Highs during this rainy period will be close to normal in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will also be close to normal in the low 70s.

Models are now showing good agreement that we could see a second system move into our area late next week. This will bring the threat for more showers and thunderstorms. After a rather quiet day Wednesday, look for rain to increase again Thursday and continue into next weekend.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shreveport seven day forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shreveport seven day forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texarkana seven day forecast

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texarkana seven day forecast

Still now signs of a big cool down for our area. One long range model shows that we could have a cold front move through two weeks from now. This could drop lows into the 60s and highs to the 80s. Stay Tuned!

Average High/Low for today's date: 93/71.

--Todd Warren