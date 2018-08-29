Rain possible in all areas Wednesday.. temperatures remain warm.

Futurecast

It will be the same song and dance for much of the ArkLaTex today, with scattered storms in some areas, and highs temperatures reaching into the 90s.


The sea-breeze is in effect this morning, and that will sail a few showers and thunderstorms into east Texas and Louisiana later this morning and throughout the afternoon. A cold front is now inching closer to northern ArkLaTex, and may help finally bring rain to northeast Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma areas that have missed the cooling showers so far this week. 

As far as the severe weather threat today, a sliver of McCurtain county is in the ‘marginal risk’ outlook for strong/severe storms. A storm or two across the northern ArkLaTex may bring high wind or large hail. 

Temperatures will likely be a touch cooler today due to the increase in cloud cover and rainfall. It won’t be much of a cool down, as highs are still forecast to reach the low and mid 90s. Close to normal for late August. 

Lingering showers and storms will be possible Thursday, before a ridge of high pressure noses into the region Friday/Saturday. While rain chances won’t completely go away, there will be fewer showers and storms these days. Rain chances still look to increase late in the weekend and into early next week.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 94° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 73°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Friday

96° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Saturday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 73°

Sunday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 73°

Monday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 AM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
91°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
1%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
1%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
2%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
3%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
5%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
6%
76°

