Rain returns for the weekend. Cold start to next week.

Clouds and below normal temperatures to stick around. The best chance for rain holds off until Saturday night. Much colder air arrives to close the weekend.

Friday was a cloudy and cool day around the Arklatex. We have seen mainly dry conditions with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Expect a slight warm up for Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This front will enter the northwestern part of the area Saturday evening. That is when the threat of rain will begin to increase mainly over NE TX, SW AR, and SE OK. The rain will increase in coverage and intensity Saturday night into Sunday morning with some thunder possible. Models show that anywhere from one half to one inch of rain will be possible for most of the area.

I don’t expect that we will be warm enough for much of a severe weather threat as the models (including Futurecast) that have been doing the best job with the current chilly airmass, keep the warmer air to the south and east of our area. It still appears that the heaviest rain will fall Saturday night after midnight for most of the area. The heavy rain will quickly move out of our area Sunday morning. See the latest 36-hour outlook from Futurecast below:

Colder air will begin to spill into our area Sunday afternoon thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind. Temperatures over the area will fall into the 30s and 40s by sunset. Expect very cold temperatures for this time of year to begin next week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. We will see a warm up to end next week with highs returning to the 60s and lows returning to the 40s.

Most of next week is looking dry. Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until next Friday. It appears that we may have to be on the lookout for a chance of strong to severe storms next weekend. Stay Tuned!

Mardi Gras Outlook:

Saturday: Cloudy and cool. Temps in the 50s. Rain chances increase after sunset especially over NE TX, SW AR, and NE TX.

Sunday: Cloudy, windy and cold. Rain decreases in the morning. Light rain still a slight possibility for the Krewe of Highland parade. Temps fall through the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Have a great weekend! –Todd Warren