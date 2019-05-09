Rain stays in the forecast, heaviest south

Cold front to trigger more rain over the southern half of the area tonight. Next round of heavier rain to return Saturday. Severe weather risk looks low.

Thursday was a drier day around the Arklatex. A cold front is currently moving through the area and will begin to produce a few showers and thunderstorms mainly over the southern half of the area this evening and tonight. Severe weather is possible but looking unlikely at this point. The main concern will be with any rain that does develop as it won't take much to cause flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch continues for most of our area through Saturday.

Cooler air will settle over the area Friday. Under a mostly cloudy sky expect a chance for some rain with no severe weather expected. The main rain threat will continue to be over the southern half of the area. Look for that threat to increase Friday night and Saturday as another upper-level impulse approaches and moves through the area. Once again the severe weather threat looks 'marginal' according to the Storm Prediction Center. That small threat will be confined to the southeastern half of the area.

Rainfall totals in the coming days look to be highest over the southern half of the area. Expect anywhere from one to three inches of additional rain over these areas. Amounts will probably stay below an inch over the northern half of the area.

Mother's day is looking rather dry. Any leftover rain will end. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky and pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We will likely stay dry through Monday and possibly Tuesday. Rain chances may increase some by the middle of next week. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Average High/Low for today's date: 70/63.

--Todd Warren