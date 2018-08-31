Rain threat to increase this weekend

Weekend to begin with a low shot for some scattered t'showers. Rain chances increase Sunday and Labor Day. More rain possible by the end of next week.

Friday was another hot day around the Arklatex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures began in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon temperatures once again soared into the mid 90s over much of the area. Changes are on the way for the weekend. The large area of upper level high pressure that is now centered over southern Oklahoma will rapidly move to the northeast this weekend. This will allow a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to move northwest into southeast Texas and southwest Louisana. Expect the chance for showers and thunderstorms to increase across the area Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. Models indicate that we could see a solid inch of rain especially over the southern half of the area. Check back to this article to see the latest outlook from Futurecast that continuously updates:

Temperatures this weekend will be near if not a little below normal during the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the low 70s.

This system will move out of the area Tuesday allowing any rain to become much more isolated Tuesday and Wednesday. A second disturbance will follow a path similar to the system that moves in this weekend. It will begin to produce rain for our area Thursday. That chance for rain could coninue through next weekend. Long range models show that combined rainfall potential from the two systems will range from one to two inches.

Seven day rain potential

Shreveport seven day forecast

Texarkana seven day forecast

Average High/Low for today's date: 93/70. Have a great weekend!

--Todd Warren