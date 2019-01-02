First rain of 2019 looks to be rather heavy...again. Weekend looks mostly sunny and pleasantly mild. Rain to return early next week.

830pm Live Update:

Happy New Year! The first day of 2019 proved to be a dry and cool day. Temperatures ranged from the low 50s across the northern half of the area to the upper 50s to low 60s across the south. Expect clouds, rain and cooler air to return for the second day of the year. Showers will begin to invade the area Tuesday night. This rain will continue through Wednesday. While we likely won't have much of any thunder, the rain could be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon. That rain will decrease in coverage and intensity Wednesday night into Thursday. The rain will then likely increase once again Thursday as the main upper level low moves across the area. It is quite possible that most of the area could see rainfall amounts in the two to four inch range with a few locations approaching five inches. The main impact of this rain event will likely be felt along the area lakes and rivers that are already running high due to the very wet conditions at the end of December. Look for below normal temperatures during this rainy period with highs in the low to mid 40s. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rain potential through Thursday night.

See the latest 36 hour outlook from Futurecast below:

Look for the rain to end late Thursday night. We will likely see the clouds gradually move out during the day Friday. Once the sunshine returns, it will likely stick around through the weekend with a decent warm up. Daytime highs will likely climb back into the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be somewhat chilly in the 30s Saturday morning and in the low 40s Sunday.

Models are now looking a bit wetter with another disturbance that will move across the area late Monday and Monday night. While this rain event is looking rather light at this time. Given how saturated we have become, any rain at this point is too much.

Rain potential through Thursday night.

Texarkana seven day forecast.

Average High/Low for today's date: 57/36.

--Todd Warren