Rain will increase tonight. Very cold air moves in Sunday

Futurecast

Today, temperatures haven’t warmed much because of a temperature inversion overhead. Temperatures will hold steady through tonight. We are seeing some showers showing up on radar. We will rain increase over the area tonight into Sunday morning. Here is the latest loop of Futurecast below.

Following the front, we will see an arctic airmass move southward during the day Sunday. Temperatures will start off into the 40s and 50s and fall into the 30s by Monday morning. Winds will pick up throughout Sunday too. Monday-Wednesday, temperatures will stay below average with highs into the 40s and 50s. We will see some sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold air will not stick around for long. By Thursday, we will pick up a southeast or warm wind. Thursday’s high will be in the 60s. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for Friday and Saturday. We will keep an eye on next weekend. Models are suggesting the potential for some severe weather. 

Tuesday

93° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 72°

Friday

96° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 74°

Saturday

97° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 73°

Sunday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 95° 73°

Monday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
91°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

85°

8 PM
Clear
0%
85°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
1%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
1%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
2%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
3%
79°

79°

2 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
5%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
6%
76°

76°

6 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
11%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
86°

