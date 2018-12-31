Rainy Days Continue in 2019

We will end 2018 on a dry and cool note. Tonight, we will see lows falling back into the 30s and 40s. We will see a cold airmass move south Tuesday. The cold air will set the stage for more cold rain. Monday's cold front will stall off the Gulf Coast and move north as a warm front by midweek.

Another upper level disturbance will move across the ArkLaTex region to produce rain. The rain will begin on Wednesday. The rain may be heavy at times Wednesday and Thursday. Models are showing rainfall amounts between 2-4 inches. The heaviest rain is likely to fall across East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

Rainfall totals through Friday

Right now, the threat of seeing wintry precipitation is decreasing. Temperatures will likely stay above freezing throughout the duration of the system. If we see some wintry precipitation, it will likely be across the northern sections north of Interstate 30. Again, the chance is looking low. Be sure to keep up with the forecast.

Following the rain Thursday, we will dry out for a few days. That is great news! As a result, temperatures will be warming up nicely for January. Highs return to the lower to middle 60s by the weekend into next Monday.

