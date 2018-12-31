Rainy start to our New Year's Eve, but dry conditions arrive during the day.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - Rainfall will impact the ArkLaTex this morning, but we should dry out in time for any outdoor New Year's Eve festivities you may have planned for this evening into tonight.



An upper level disturbance is moving directly over the region this morning bringing rain and isolated thunderstorms. This will continue through the morning commute, and for much of the morning before rain tapers off during the middle of the day. We may see cloud cover linger through the afternoon and into the evening, but some sunshine may pop out. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

It will be a cold rain as temperatures are in the 40s this morning in most areas. We are also seeing dense fog due to the mild temperatures and currently light wind. A west and southwest wind will keep Gulf air in place, so we may see afternoon temperatures manage to warm into the upper 50s or low 60s in many areas after the rainfall comes to an end. For your New Year's night, expect midnight temperatures in the mid 40s so bundle up if you are headed to any of the outdoor fireworks shows.

Cooler air will drop into the region tomorrow, and we will stay dry for a day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Our weather pattern gets very interesting Tuesday night into Wednesday. A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive at the same time Gulf moisture moves across the region. What will begin as a cold rain may transition into a few snow showers across the I-30 corridor early Wednesday morning. The impacts of any winter weather early Wednesday will be minimal, with most of the region experiencing a cold rain. As temperatures dip below freezing again Wednesday night into Thursday morning there will be another window for snow to develop mainly across the extreme northern ArkLaTex, meaning northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. At this point any accumulations look to be light, and impacts minimal. This is a highly uncertain situation, and you should check back for updates as a better picture develops.

Regardless of if we see rain or snow, it will be very cold through the middle of the week with highs Wednesday and Thursday in the 30s and low 40s.

Sunshine will return Friday into Saturday warming us comfortably into the 60s next weekend.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.