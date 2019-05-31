Saturday is looking hot and dry. Afternoon rain chances next week

Futurecast

by: Jesse Kelley

Posted: / Updated:

A refreshing start for some locations in the ArkLaTex. Humidity levels are still running low with the drier airmass in place. This afternoon, temperatures are into the 80s and 90s. Currently, there is a storm complex to the southwest of the ArkLaTex. This evening, the clouds from this system will build over the region. Tonight, we will see lows into the 60s and 70s.

Saturday will be sunny and hot. Highs will be into the 90s. Sunday will be hot too with temperatures into the lower 90s. This weekend, the upper ridge will set up to west of the ArkLaTex. As a result, we will see weak little disturbances that will lead to some scattered afternoon storms into next week. 

The ridge of high pressure will break down by midweek. An upper level disturbance will move into range to increase rain chances for Thursday and Friday. With the higher rain chances, high temperatures will drop into the 80s. Through next week, rainfall totals will average between 1-2″. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

94° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 94° 78°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 74°

Monday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 71°

Tuesday

87° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Thursday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Friday

90° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
92°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
90°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

79°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
79°

80°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
80°

81°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
81°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
90°

