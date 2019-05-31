Saturday is looking hot and dry. Afternoon rain chances next week

A refreshing start for some locations in the ArkLaTex. Humidity levels are still running low with the drier airmass in place. This afternoon, temperatures are into the 80s and 90s. Currently, there is a storm complex to the southwest of the ArkLaTex. This evening, the clouds from this system will build over the region. Tonight, we will see lows into the 60s and 70s.

Saturday will be sunny and hot. Highs will be into the 90s. Sunday will be hot too with temperatures into the lower 90s. This weekend, the upper ridge will set up to west of the ArkLaTex. As a result, we will see weak little disturbances that will lead to some scattered afternoon storms into next week.

The ridge of high pressure will break down by midweek. An upper level disturbance will move into range to increase rain chances for Thursday and Friday. With the higher rain chances, high temperatures will drop into the 80s. Through next week, rainfall totals will average between 1-2″.

