Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Scattered rain and storms Thursday, temperatures stay below normal

Futurecast

by: Josh Marcisz

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – We will see the chance for scattered showers and storms again today, but the rain isn’t expected to be widespread or particularly heavy. Most areas will be dry for much of the day.

This morning we only have a few lightly scattered showers around the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Most of the morning rain will be in Arkansas and east Texas. It feels great as the wind has turned to the north and lowered our humidity a touch. An upper-level disturbance and the remnants of the tropical Gulf moisture will provide enough juice for a few scattered showers and storms at times. It does look like our rain chances will be slightly higher north of I-20. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

While it will be warm this afternoon, we’ll be below normal again with highs in the mid 80s with variable winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour. 

Scattered storms will be possible again Friday, rain accumulations look to be less than 1-inch in most areas through the middle of next week. 

An additional cold front Monday will drop highs and humidity for the middle of next week. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 77°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
90°

87°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
87°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
75°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather Headlines

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss