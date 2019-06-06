Scattered rain and storms Thursday, temperatures stay below normal

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – We will see the chance for scattered showers and storms again today, but the rain isn’t expected to be widespread or particularly heavy. Most areas will be dry for much of the day.

This morning we only have a few lightly scattered showers around the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Most of the morning rain will be in Arkansas and east Texas. It feels great as the wind has turned to the north and lowered our humidity a touch. An upper-level disturbance and the remnants of the tropical Gulf moisture will provide enough juice for a few scattered showers and storms at times. It does look like our rain chances will be slightly higher north of I-20. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

While it will be warm this afternoon, we’ll be below normal again with highs in the mid 80s with variable winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Scattered storms will be possible again Friday, rain accumulations look to be less than 1-inch in most areas through the middle of next week.

An additional cold front Monday will drop highs and humidity for the middle of next week.

—

