Chance for the scattered afternoon storm to stay in the forecast for a few more days. Slightly above normal temperatures to continue through the entire week ahead.

830pm Live Update:

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the Arklatex. Scattered showers and thunderstorms did develop as temperatures heated up into the 90s. The storms have been most widespread over the southern half fo the area. Look for a disturbance over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico to keep the chance for rain in the forecast for all of the area Wednesday. An approaching front could bring bring the best chance for rain for the northern half of the area Thursday. You can see the latest outlook on timing of storm development with the continuously updated loop of Futurecast below.

Upper level highs pressture will then try to redevelop some over the southern plains by Friday. This will likely reduce our rainfall chances for the weekend and early next week. As of righ now, models are showing rainfall potential ranging from 1/4 to 1/2" over the northwest half of the area to 1/2 to 1" over the south.

Temperatures in the week ahead should remain rather consistent. Daytime highs will be slightly above normal in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will be above normal in the low to mid 70s. In the long range outlook, models are hinting that we could see our next front bring slightly below normal temperatures by next weekend. Stay Tuned!

Shreveport seven day forecast

Texarkana seven day forecast

Average High/Low for today's date: 93/71.

--Todd Warren