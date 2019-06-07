Scattered thunderstorms for Friday. The weekend looks nice and dry.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across the ArkLaTex. I believe the best chance of rain will be across Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas. This morning, we are starting off with temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 80s. Today’s thunderstorms will end after sunset.

The weekend is looking pretty good. Saturday will feature lots of clouds. As the upper low travels east, skies will decrease during the day on Saturday. Sunday looks nice with lots of sunshine and temperatures into the 90s. The upper ridge will supply hot temperatures.

A cool front will drop temperatures next week. The cold front will arrive on Monday. As a result, highs will dip into the lower to middle 80s. Lows will drop into lower 60s. The lower humidity will be a welcome change for the ArkLaTex. No rain is expected for the next seven days.

