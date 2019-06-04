Showers and storms likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain is possible

The heat is on for Tuesday. Today, temperatures are into the 80s and 90s. With high dewpoints, heat index values are close to the triple digits. Similar to the last few afternoons, thunderstorms are popping up across the ArkLaTex. The storms should begin to weaken by sunset. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday begins a soggy pattern for the region. An upper level disturbance will increase our rain chances. Along with the upper level disturbance, the trough will draw up the moisture from Invest 91-L in the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday. The rain will continue on Friday. Through Saturday, rainfall amounts will average between 2-3″. Some localized flooding could be a concern in the heavier storms. The rain will move out by the weekend.

Models are hinting at a cool down for next week. A weak front will move through the region Monday. A few showers and storms are possible. Humidity levels will drop by Tuesday. High temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 80s.

—

