Showers and storms likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rain is possible

Futurecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat is on for Tuesday. Today, temperatures are into the 80s and 90s. With high dewpoints, heat index values are close to the triple digits. Similar to the last few afternoons, thunderstorms are popping up across the ArkLaTex. The storms should begin to weaken by sunset. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday begins a soggy pattern for the region. An upper level disturbance will increase our rain chances. Along with the upper level disturbance, the trough will draw up the moisture from Invest 91-L in the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday. The rain will continue on Friday. Through Saturday, rainfall amounts will average between 2-3″. Some localized flooding could be a concern in the heavier storms. The rain will move out by the weekend.

Models are hinting at a cool down for next week. A weak front will move through the region Monday. A few showers and storms are possible. Humidity levels will drop by Tuesday. High temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 80s. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 92° 70°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 70°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 71°

Monday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Thursday

89° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

6 AM
Clear
0%
71°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

74°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss