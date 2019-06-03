Slight rain chances for Tuesday. Heavy rain is possible for midweek
Scattered afternoon storms are popping up across Northeast Texas. Similar to Sunday, a few thunderstorms produced some gusty winds and large hail. As the sun sets, thunderstorms will begin to fizzle. Tonight, you can expect a humid evening with lows into the 70s.
Tuesday, we will see a slight reduction in rain coverage. The upper ridge will be over the ArkLaTex. As a result, temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 90s. With lots of humidity, heat index values could reach 100 degrees in some locations. The upper ridge breaks down and shifts to the east. Rain and thunderstorms will increase for the region for Wednesday and Thursday. An upper trough will move into range.
We are still monitoring the area of low pressure in the southern Gulf. Our next storm system will pull up the moisture. With the tropical moisture, heavy rain will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Rainfall totals will average between 2-3". Some locally heavier amounts could be possible. We will dry out by next weekend.
