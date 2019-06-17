Storm threat to remain isolated until Wednesday

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will decrease Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for part of the area Wednesday. Above normal temperatures return for the end of the week.



Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day across the area. Temperatures began in the upper 60s. Daytime highs of climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Expect similar conditions for Tuesday. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will likely be close to normal in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rainfall chances for Tuesday are looking rather slim as any afternoon thunderstorm activity should be very isolated. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below:



Another upper level disturbance will approach from the west Wednesday. This system will bring more widespread thunderstorm activity mainly to the northern sections of the area. The storm prediction center indicates that there is a slight risk for severe storms mainly Wednesday evening. Models indicate that these chance for severe thunderstorms will be highest near and north of Interstate 30. As upper level high pressure builds and from the south, expect the rainfall chances to decrease for the end of the work week and the weekend. We might see an increase in showers and thunderstorms to begin next week.



Models indicate that the heaviest rains will occur over the northern parts of the area were amounts could be in excess of 1 inch. Expect rainfall totals of less than 1/2 inch over east Texas in North West Louisiana.



Temperatures in the week ahead will warm up into the low to mid 90s by the end of the workweek. Overnight lows will be above normal mainly in the mid70s. We might see a small cool down early next week as the chance of rain increases.



Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 91/70.



— Todd Warren

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.