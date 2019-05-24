Summer heat to continue through weekend.. rain returns next week

A ridge of high pressure over the southeast United States will keep the ArkLaTex dry through Memorial Day weekend, with rain returning by the middle of next week along with a small cool down.

Friday morning temperatures are in the low 70s, and some areas may dip into the 60s before sunrise. As we move through the day we should be in the mid 80s by noon, with highs in the low 90s in most areas late this afternoon.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy before 10 a.m., then we’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon. No rain is expected. Futurecast keeps the morning clouds going as we move into the weekend. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Forecast models have moved away from advertising mid 90s heat this weekend, so I have kept our highs rolling along in the low 90s through next Tuesday.

As the ridge of high pressure moves away from the region it will open us up to returning rain chances and a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will drop to normal levels in the mid to upper 80s.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.