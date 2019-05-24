Summer heat to continue through weekend.. rain returns next week

Futurecast

by: Josh Marcisz

Posted: / Updated:

A ridge of high pressure over the southeast United States will keep the ArkLaTex dry through Memorial Day weekend, with rain returning by the middle of next week along with a small cool down. 

Friday morning temperatures are in the low 70s, and some areas may dip into the 60s before sunrise. As we move through the day we should be in the mid 80s by noon, with highs in the low 90s in most areas late this afternoon. 

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy before 10 a.m., then we’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon. No rain is expected. Futurecast keeps the morning clouds going as we move into the weekend. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Forecast models have moved away from advertising mid 90s heat this weekend, so I have kept our highs rolling along in the low 90s through next Tuesday.

As the ridge of high pressure moves away from the region it will open us up to returning rain chances and a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will drop to normal levels in the mid to upper 80s. 

Friday

95° / 78°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 95° 78°

Saturday

94° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 77°

Sunday

91° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Thursday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 71°

