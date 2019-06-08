Sunday is looking hot and humid. Lower humidity arrives next week.

Futurecast

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A nice Saturday afternoon across the ArkLaTex. Highs warmed up into the middle and upper 80s. Skies will continue to decrease tonight. The upper low is to the east of the  ArkLaTex. Tonight, we will see lows dropping into the 60s and 70s. We have one more night of muggy conditions before we see some changes. Sunday will be hot with highs into the 90s. 

In the upper levels, the ridge of high pressure will move back into Texas. As a result, a cool front will arrive on Monday. Most models are suggesting that rain should stay to our west. However, some models are showing some rain into the ArkLaTex. So, I did place a rain chance for Monday. The front will bring in drier air and lower humidity. 

Next week, highs will be into the lower to middle 80s. Lows will be into the lower to middle 60s. It is going to feel great next week. By the end of next week, the humidity will increase. Southeast wind will slowly bring the moisture back. High temperatures will warm back into the 90s by next Saturday. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 70°

Thursday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 72°

Friday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Saturday

89° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 71°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Monday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
81°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

76°

10 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
5%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
6%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
7%
72°

72°

3 AM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

4 AM
Clear
14%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
12%
71°

71°

6 AM
Clear
8%
71°

72°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
72°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
79°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
83°

