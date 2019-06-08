Sunday is looking hot and humid. Lower humidity arrives next week.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A nice Saturday afternoon across the ArkLaTex. Highs warmed up into the middle and upper 80s. Skies will continue to decrease tonight. The upper low is to the east of the ArkLaTex. Tonight, we will see lows dropping into the 60s and 70s. We have one more night of muggy conditions before we see some changes. Sunday will be hot with highs into the 90s.

In the upper levels, the ridge of high pressure will move back into Texas. As a result, a cool front will arrive on Monday. Most models are suggesting that rain should stay to our west. However, some models are showing some rain into the ArkLaTex. So, I did place a rain chance for Monday. The front will bring in drier air and lower humidity.

Next week, highs will be into the lower to middle 80s. Lows will be into the lower to middle 60s. It is going to feel great next week. By the end of next week, the humidity will increase. Southeast wind will slowly bring the moisture back. High temperatures will warm back into the 90s by next Saturday.

