Thousands without power after morning storms

Thunderstorm chances are increasing for the ArkLaTex

Futurecast

by: Jesse Kelley

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat and humidity returned to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are into the 80s and 90s. With the high humidity levels, feel like temperatures are into the triple digits. Thunderstorms are surging northward along the seabreeze. The storms that develop should begin to fall apart after sunset. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 70s.

Father’s Day will be hot and stormy. Beginning on Sunday, we will see waves of upper level disturbances moving our way. Through Wednesday, we will see a good chance of scattered showers and storms. Some of the thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy downpours. Along with heavy rain, some thunderstorms could reach severe limits. If that was to occur, hail and gusty winds will be the main threats. 

Rain and thunderstorms will begin to fade by the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the region. As a result, rain chances will decrease and high temperatures will increase. Through next week, rainfall totals will average between 1-2″ and localized heavier totals will be likely north of Interstate 30. 

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 100% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
76°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

Interactive Radar

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

