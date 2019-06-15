Thunderstorm chances are increasing for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat and humidity returned to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are into the 80s and 90s. With the high humidity levels, feel like temperatures are into the triple digits. Thunderstorms are surging northward along the seabreeze. The storms that develop should begin to fall apart after sunset. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 70s.

Father’s Day will be hot and stormy. Beginning on Sunday, we will see waves of upper level disturbances moving our way. Through Wednesday, we will see a good chance of scattered showers and storms. Some of the thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy downpours. Along with heavy rain, some thunderstorms could reach severe limits. If that was to occur, hail and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Rain and thunderstorms will begin to fade by the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the region. As a result, rain chances will decrease and high temperatures will increase. Through next week, rainfall totals will average between 1-2″ and localized heavier totals will be likely north of Interstate 30.

