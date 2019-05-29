Tornado Watch now in effect until 1 AM

Midnight update:

Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to weaken over the ArkLaTex. Right now, we will continue to follow a heavy rain event for the ArkLaTex. Thunderstorms are slowly moving south. As a result, we could see some localized flooding across the region. Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of the ArkLaTex through Thursday morning. Areas in the Flash Flood Watch could see an additional 2-3″.

Thunderstorms will continue to weaken as they approach Shreveport in the overnight hours. Thursday, the cold front will be the focal point for scattered thunderstorms. The best chance for thunderstorms will be south of Shreveport. Once the sun goes down, the thunderstorms will fizzle.

For the next seven days, temperatures will remain into the 80s and 90s. Lows into the 60s and 70s. Following Thursday, scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible beginning Sunday into next week.

8:30 p.m. Wednesday Update:

The tornado watch has now been extended for the northern half of the ArkLaTex through 1 am. It is possible to see more thunderstorms try to rotate this evening across the region. A Flash Flood Watch continues for the northern half of the ArkLaTex through Thursday morning. We could see rain totals up to 2-3 inches. You can view Futurecast below.

3:15 p.m. Wednesday Update:

Hempstead and Miller counties in Arkansas have been added to the Tornado Watch which runs through 8 p.m. Currently we have strong/severe storms moving into McCurtain and Red River counties. These storms will be capable of golf ball sized hail and damaging wind gusts. A tornado can’t be ruled out as they have shown some weak rotation.

1:00 p.m. Wednesday Update:

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of northeast Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, as well as Little River, Howard and Sevier counties in Arkansas. The Watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts up of hail up to 70 mph, as well as isolated very large hail events up to 3 inches in diameter.

12:30 p.m. Wednesday Update:

It looks like the Storm Prediction Center will be issuing a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch in the upcoming hours. In addition to a tornado threat, storms this afternoon into tonight will be capable of producing large hail, perhaps over golf ball sized, as well as damaging wind gusts in the 60 to 70 mile per hour range. They indicate the probability of a Watch being issued is 95%. This will likely include much of the I-30 corridor.

After a break from severe weather for the past week, it makes a return today, especially across the northern ArkLaTex. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and large hail e mainly during the afternoon and evening, but a few storms could linger into tonight.

It is soupy outside this morning as we have a warm and humid airmass in place. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s through sunrise with a breezy south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour. We may see an occasional rain shower or storm this morning, but the main threat will hold off until after the noon hour. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s.

The Storm Prediction Center is maintaining an ‘enhanced risk’ for strong to severe storms mainly along and north of I-30. This includes much of northeast Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. A weak frontal boundary and strong upper level disturbance will combine to trigger the storms. Storms may not impact areas along and south of I-20 until late tonight or early tomorrow morning. As storms move south tonight they will lose their upper level support and should weaken. We may see a few lingering thunderstorms Thursday, but the ingredients for severe weather won’t be in place. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

While rain totals won’t be impressive in all areas, we could see a corridor of 2 to 4 inch totals if the storms repeatedly move over the same areas north of I-30. We could see some localized flooding, but the flash flood threat is not widespread. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for some areas through tomorrow morning.

The remainder of the week will bring slight to scattered rain and storm chances each day, but little severe weather threat through the weekend.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.