Tropics are trying to heat up

Our best chances for rain the next seven days depends on what happens in the Gulf. As of right now, there are many uncertainties. For Sunday and Monday, an upper low along the coast will help enhance our rain chances. After that, we will keep an eye on a "possible" tropical system that could form in the Gulf of Mexico.

For now, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with a small increase in scattered storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.