Tuesday t'showers and hot temperatures.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - We are looking at another day of scattered rain and storms across the southern half of the ArkLaTex, and our rain chances will go up for the northern ArkLaTex soon as well.

This morning, it is mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. It will be a rapid warm-up again today with temperatures reaching 90 by noon on our way to highs in the mid 90s.

We had a great push from the sea-breeze yesterday, and scattered showers and storms impacted much of the area by noon. Given there has been little change to the pattern, we will likely see rain develop across east Texas and Louisiana by noon. Areas north of I-20 will see lower rain chances, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Any passing showers should be relatively short lived, enjoy the cool down if you are lucky enough to receive rain during the warmest part of the afternoon.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex. Areas north of I-20 will likely see higher rain chances throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday. Any rain is beneficial at this point, but rain totals over the next 7 days look to be around an inch or less (we'd like to see more).

Rain chances will diminish somewhat Friday and Saturday, before the sea-breeze returns bringing another decent chance for rain late in the weekend.

