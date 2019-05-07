Warm pattern Tuesday, severe storms likely Wednesday

Tuesday will quite possibly be the last day we see sunshine this week as the threat for severe weather and heavy rain moves in Wednesday and Thursday, with rain continuing through at least Saturday. This next round will put many of our lakes and rivers that aren’t already overflowing into flood stage. 

Skies are partly to mostly cloudy and expected to stay that way throughout the day, with morning temperatures in the 60s warming into the low and mid 80s this afternoon. 

Futurecast shows a few fast isolated showers and thunderstorms later today, before our threat for rain and storms increases tomorrow. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire ArkLaTex region in the ‘enhanced’ and ‘slight’ risk zone for strong to severe storms. This is a high level threat expected to produce damaging wind gusts, with a secondary threat for large hail and a few tornadoes. 

Severe weather risk Wednesday. 

The severe weather threat will continue Thursday with mainly a high wind threat. The SPC has most of us in the ‘slgiht’ risk area. 

Another major threat this week will be for renewed flash flooding. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be in the 3 to 6 inch range, with isolates spots perhaps seeing up to 8 inches. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most areas Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Latest lake and river level forecast from the NWS

The severe weather threat should wind down Friday, but rain is likely to continue Friday and Saturday. The pattern shows some signs of drying out late this weekend into early next week. 

