Warm with a few pop-up showers Thursday, more rain late in weekend.

We are going to see a slight drying trend today, although a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, the rain won't be as widespread as we have seen the past few days.

This morning we are seeing partly cloudy skies. We may see some patchy fog develop in the hours closer to sunrise as temperatures settle into the low and mid 70s.

Sunshine will gradually return as we move through the morning, and overall we will see a partly cloudy day. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and early evening, although some models are hinting at some rain across Louisiana/Arkansas this morning. This is where the highest rain chances will likely stay today.

Our short drying trend will continue Friday and Saturday, with only a stray shower or two possible. A good chance for rain will return Sunday, Labor Day, and maybe even into next Tuesday. Forecast rain totals may exceed 1 inch in some areas. Highs will cool into the upper 80s and low 90s early next week.

