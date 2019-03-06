Warming trend continues. Storms still expected Saturday morning.

Clouds return to the Arklatex Wednesday night. Much warmer temperatures to end the work week. Strong to severe storms still look possible Saturday morning. More storms and heavy rain next week.

Wednesday was another quiet weather day around the Arklatex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 20s and have warmed to the low to mid-50s Expect that warming trend to continue for the next several days despite the return of lots of clouds. Highs Thursday will return to the upper 50s to low 60s. Most of the area will see highs return to the 70s as soon as Friday. Rain chances too to stay low through Friday. If you get some, it won't be much. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below.

The warmer temperatures and more humid conditions will lead to a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning. It is looking more and more like this event could be very similar in timing and strength to the system that came through a few Saturday's ago. Severe weather will be possible, but as of right now, it appears as if the threat may be highest to our north and east. Obviously, it is only Wednesday and things could change. Models have also backed off on the amount of rain from this system that is being projected for our area. I'd say we might expect a good half an inch to one inch of rain. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two disturbances produce a chance for heavy rain.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two disturbances produce a chance for heavy rain.

Look for a break from the rain Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be above normal with highs in the low to mid-70s. Rainfall will likely return to the area Monday and will only increase Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as another strong storm system approaches from the west. Models agree that we will have a chance for strong to severe storms, but disagree on the timing of the storms. They could come as early as Tuesday evening or as late as Wednesday afternoon. We very well could see another couple of inches of rain from this system. We'll narrow down the timing of this second disturbance as we get closer to the event. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shreveport seven day forecast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shreveport seven day forecast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texarkana seven day forecast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texarkana seven day forecast

Average High/low for today's date: 67/44.

--Todd Warren