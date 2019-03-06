Wednesday highs return to the 50s, severe storms possible Saturday.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana - After another very cold morning, our weather pattern will trend warmer in the upcoming days, with an eventual threat for severe storms and heavy rain over the next 7 days.

This morning all of us find ourselves in the 20s again, pushing record lows in several areas. As we move through the day high pressure will move east of the region allowing a south wind to return which will push our highs into the low and mid 50s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with no rainfall expected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The south wind will bring an increase in cloud cover tonight which will help to blanket the region and keep lows above freezing. Highs will return to the 60s Thursday, and into the low 70s Friday. We will see slight rain chances both days, but any accumulations will be light ahead of our first round of heavy rain/severe storms arriving Saturday.

Forecast models are still showing a high likelihood of thunderstorms capable of all hazards (wind, hail, tornadoes). The timing is still in question but it looks like this could be a morning threat at the moment. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the region in its day 4 (Saturday) outlook. Keep up with this situation as timing will come into better focus in the upcoming days.

In addition to the storm threat, this round of rainfall could be heavy, with some 1 to 2 inch amounts. We will dry out Sunday, but slight rain chances return Monday, before an increase in rain chances Tuesday. We may also be looking at the potential for another round of strong/severe storms late Tuesday or Wednesday, and another round of high rainfall totals. The map below shows forecast accumulations through next Wednesday morning.

