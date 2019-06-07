Weekend looking mainly dry and warmer

Temperatures warm up this weekend as a streak of mainly dry weather begins. Expect below normal temperatures and less humidity for much of next week.

Friday was another mostly cloudy and very warm day. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and warmed into the mid to upper 80s despite a few scattered t’storms. Look for any rain around the area to end this evening and tonight. We will then begin a streak of dry weather that could stick around through most of next week. Expect a brief warm up this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will stay above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We will then see a pattern shift in the weather across the country. A decent upper level trough will carve itself out over the eastern half of the country. This will allow some slightly cooler and drier air to invade the Arklatex for much of next week. Look for daytime highs to slide into the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 60s. Models continue to be in good agreement that we will see little if any rain through next Friday. We might see a chance for the pop up afternoon storm return to the area by next weekend. Highs by then will once again be in the low 90s. Stay Tuned.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 89/68.

Have a great weekend!! –Todd Warren

