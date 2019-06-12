Breaking News
Thousands without power after morning storms

Work week ends with quiet weather. Heavy rain possilbe early next week.

by: Todd Warren

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Low humidity to stick around for two more days. The heat returns this weekend. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for Father’s Day with heavy rain possible early next week.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy day with low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Temperatures began in the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs were mainly in the low to middle 80s. Expect similar conditions for the next few days. We will see a mostly clear sky across the ArkLaTex tonight. Temperatures will once again be below normal with Lowe’s mainly in the low 60s. Thursday expect plenty of sunshine with highs once again below normal in the low to middle 80s. We will see another mild night Thursday night followed by mirror normal temperatures Friday. We will close the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Winds will pick up out of the south this weekend. That will bring a rapid increase in the humidity. It will also result in hotter temperatures with highs this weekend in the low 90s. We will begin the weekend on a dry note Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. Expect a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms Sunday. That chance is looking highest over the northern half of the area. Look for that rain chance to gradually shift South Monday and Tuesday.

As of right now, models indicate that the heaviest rain will likely occur over areas near and north of Interstate 30. Here rainfall totals in excess of 1 inch will be possible. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a half an inch over east Texas in Northwest Louisiana.

Temperatures in the week ahead will likely stay close to normal with highs mainly in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will be above normal with readings mainly in the low to mid 70s.

Average high and low temperature for today’s date: 90/69.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 90% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 96° 77°

Friday

95° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 78°

Saturday

93° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 76°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Hourly Forecast

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
79°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
92°

93°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

84°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
82°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
77°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

