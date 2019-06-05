Work week to end with more rain

Futurecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The threat for showers and thunderstorms to stick around for a few days.  Some heavy rain will be possible.  A break from the humidity could be on the way by the middle of next week.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy and soggy day across most of the Arklatex.  Showers and thunderstorms were most widespread over the southern half of the area and a bit more scattered across the north.  An area of low pressure will move across the area for the next couple of days and will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next few days.  The rain could get heavy at times with a few inches of rain possible from now into the weekend. See the latest location of rain around the area with Pinpoint Doppler and the latest outlook from Futurecast below.

A drier weather pattern will set up by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.  A broad trough of upper level low pressure will develop over the eastern half of the country.  This will push a rare June front through the area ending the rain threat and giving us a break from the humidity.  

Look for daytime highs to be in the low to mid 80s for the next few days with a good chance for rain around.  Highs will warm back up close to 90 by the weekend and then cool back to the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week.  Overnight lows will be close to 70 for the next several nights.   We should see overnight lows cool to the mid to upper 60s by the middle of next week.

Average High/Low for today’s date:  88/68.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 70°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 83° 70°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 71°

Monday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 72°

Thursday

89° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

74°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
74°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
71°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss