Work week to end with more rain

The threat for showers and thunderstorms to stick around for a few days. Some heavy rain will be possible. A break from the humidity could be on the way by the middle of next week.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy and soggy day across most of the Arklatex. Showers and thunderstorms were most widespread over the southern half of the area and a bit more scattered across the north. An area of low pressure will move across the area for the next couple of days and will keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next few days. The rain could get heavy at times with a few inches of rain possible from now into the weekend. See the latest location of rain around the area with Pinpoint Doppler and the latest outlook from Futurecast below.

A drier weather pattern will set up by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week. A broad trough of upper level low pressure will develop over the eastern half of the country. This will push a rare June front through the area ending the rain threat and giving us a break from the humidity.

Look for daytime highs to be in the low to mid 80s for the next few days with a good chance for rain around. Highs will warm back up close to 90 by the weekend and then cool back to the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will be close to 70 for the next several nights. We should see overnight lows cool to the mid to upper 60s by the middle of next week.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 88/68.

–Todd Warren

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.