Above normal temperatures stick around until the weekend, heat advisory continues

A Heat Advisory remains in for all of the ArkLaTex through at least Wednesday. Rainfall chances will increase by the weekend with more normal temperatures.

Tuesday was another partly cloudy, hot and humid day. Temperatures began in the mid-70s and warmed to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat index values once again surpassed 105 degrees over most of the area. Rain was again hard to find as we only witnessed a few isolated late afternoon and early evening storms.

Don’t expect much change for Wednesday. Once again a Heat Advisory will be in effect. Morning low temperatures will begin in the mid-70s and should warm to the upper 90s for most of the region. Heat index values will once again surpass 105 degrees at most locations. A few of you may get some temporary relief in the form of that stray afternoon storm, but rain chances are once again in the 10 to 20% range.

The upper-level ridge that has been responsible for our recent hot and mainly dry weather will weaken and shift a bit to the west as we move towards the weekend. This will allow the chance for the scattered thunderstorm to increase. It will also allow for daytime highs to ease to the low to mid-90s. Overnight lows for the rest of the seven day period will likely stay above normal in the low to mid-70s.

As of right now, I still wouldn’t expect to see much rain. Models show rainfall potential for most of the Arklatex will likely stay below one half inch with only a few isolated locations receiving an inch. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the southeastern half of the area.

Average high/low temperature for today’s date: 94/72.

–Todd Warren

Tuesday

° / 76°
% ° 76°

Wednesday

96° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 77°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 75°

Friday

94° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 75°

Saturday

92° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Sunday

91° / 75°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Monday

94° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 76°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
96°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
5%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
6%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
7%
78°

77°

6 AM
Clear
7%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
11%
77°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
9%
79°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
6%
83°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
86°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
89°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
91°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
92°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
94°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
94°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
94°

