Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Stimulus checks: Why you may see ‘status not available’ on IRS website
Video
Top Stories
ACLU: Arkansas test mandate could still restrict abortions
Arkansas Board of Corrections votes to recommend to the Parole Board the release of 1,244 inmates due to COVID-19
WATCH LIVE: Governor, state officials discuss state’s response at 1:30 p.m.
Video
Answers to questions about new coronavirus antibody studies
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
ArkLaTex severe weather updates
Top Stories
Are you ready in case of severe weather?
Severe weather likely this afternoon into tonight
8:30 pm Thursday live update: more storms possible Friday evening..weekend still looks nearly perfect
Scattered strong storms possible late Friday afternoon and evening..weekend still looking pleasant
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
UFC to offer 3 shows without fans in Jacksonville, Florida
DraftKings debuts on Wall Street amid sports world lockdown
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa now knows where he’ll play, but when?
‘Major League’ a hit with mix of antics, believable action
Community
Events
Contests
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Dozens drive through Benton mobile food distribution event
Video
Top Stories
20 Texarkana nonprofits to participate in East Texas giving day
2020 Red River Balloon Rally converted from festival to overflight
Logansport HS honoring 2020 graduating seniors in creative ways during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Manpower and Benton Mayor to partner with NWLA food bank for drive-thru food distribution
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Staying in shape during stay home order
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
A ‘Phantom of the Opera’ contest seeks singer with style
Top Stories
Tye Tribbett sends positive vibes with song amid virus
Top Stories
Eric Church wants people to feel safe when concerts return
Meghan’s lawsuit against British tabloid has court hearing
‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for charity special set amid COVID-19 pandemic
Iowa governor: Tip from Ashton Kutcher led to testing deal
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
ArkLaTex severe weather updates
Weather Headlines
Posted:
Apr 24, 2020 / 12:49 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 24, 2020 / 01:37 PM CDT
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
NASA releases new image to mark Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th anniversary
Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter, but he’s just fine
‘Will & Grace’ says goodbye for the second time tonight on KTAL NBC 6
Video
Video demonstrates potential dangers of not wearing a mask
Video
Man’s social media posts against stay-at-home order go viral after he dies from COVID-19
Video
‘COVID toes’: Puzzling condition a possible coronavirus symptom in young people
Video
Tennessee brothers who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer reach agreement with state
Video