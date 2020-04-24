ArkLaTex severe weather updates

A quick round of thunderstorms possible late Friday through Friday night. A severe storm or two will be possible with hail the biggest threat. A quieter weather pattern settles in for the weekend with pleasant temperatures.

Thursday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We are watching another disturbance that will scoot across the middle of the country Friday and Friday night. It appears that the atmosphere above the ArkLaTex will be cold enough to create an environment that is suitable for hail formation. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop to our north Friday afternoon and will spread southeast through the area. A handful of these storms could produce some large hail and damaging wind. Tornadoes are not expected to be too much of an issue at this time. This brief severe weather threat will end Friday night. Expect a partly cloudy and very warm day for this time of year ahead of these storms. We will start Friday with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Look for daytime highs in the low to middle 80s.