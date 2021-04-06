Breezy and warm Tuesday, severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A breezy south wind will develop today drawing warm and humid air off the Gulf Of Mexico and into the ArkLaTex. This will result in mostly cloudy skies, and the fuel for strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves in tomorrow.

Early day temperatures will feel great Tuesday, in the 60s and low 70s for much of the morning. We will see enough sun break through the clouds to warm highs into the low 80s. A south wind will be quite breezy, with speeds of 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex from noon today until 1 a.m. tomorrow.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Lake Wind Advisory from noon Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday

While we will see an uptick in cloud cover throughout the day, the chance for any rain showers remains very low. I have included a 10 percent chance of a stray rain shower or two today as some of the forecast models show a few showers developing across the northern ArkLaTex. These low rain chances will continue tonight and tomorrow morning before thunderstorms develop midday Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday:

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop late Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves through the region and interacts with the warm and humid air over the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center is maintaining a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for the ArkLaTex, a level 2 threat. This means scattered severe storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, and quarter-sized hail or larger being the primary severe weather threats. There is a window tomorrow afternoon where a few rotating storms could produce brief tornadoes. It still looks like our severe weather window will be from noon until sunset, with storms moving east of the ArkLaTex after sunset.

The one threat we won’t see Wednesday will be flash flooding, as this single round of quick-moving storms will keep rainfall accumulations under 1 inch in most if not all areas.

Potential rainfall accumulations Wednesday

Thursday looks to be a dry day, but with a stalled frontal boundary just south of the region we may see an isolated thunderstorm or two late in the day mainly south of I-20. More likely this front will move north as a warm front Friday, bringing an increasing chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday night. As of now, we are not in the severe weather outlook, but a strong storm can’t be ruled out so check back for updates.

For the time being the weekend looks dry and warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s.