Cristobal’s rain to end Monday night..cold front could bring storms Tuesday evening

What’s left of Cristobal will move away from the ArkLaTex Monday night. Expect the hottest temperatures of the year so far Tuesday with sunshine and a gusty southwesterly wind. A cold front will bring thunderstorms to part of the area Tuesday night. Another extended period of dry weather begins Wednesday.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex as Tropical Depression Cristobal moved through NE Louisiana and into Arkansas. We have see persistent rain over the northeast edge of the area closer to the center of the storm. As Cristobal accelerates northward Monday night, look for rain around the area to end and clouds to decrease. Temperatures will stay warm Monday night thats to plenty of humidity and a gusty south wind. Look for overnight lows to stay in the middle 70s.

Tuesday will see the return of lots of sunshine to our area. That sunshine will combine with a gusty southwesterly wind to heat temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. The good news is that this heat will not last long. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night. As of right now, models including Futurecast show a line of storms developing along the front late Tuesday evening over parts of E TX, NW LA and SC AR. This line could produce a few strong to severe storms with wind the biggest severe weather concern. The Storm Prediction Center has removed the marginal risk area from the ArkLaTex concerning these storms. A severe storm will be possible but the risk is looking rather low.

We will experience cooler temperatures and a drop in humidity levels behind this front. Look for highs Wednesday to return to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will also dip to below normal levels. Lows Wednesday will be in the middle 60s. We will see lows in the low to middle 60s to close the work week. Upper-level high pressure will gradually build over our area this weekend and early next week. This will result in plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs will likely return to the mid 90s Overnight lows by the middle of next week should return to the low 70s.

–Todd Warren

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play