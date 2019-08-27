Front expected to bring more rain through Wednesday

A cold front is expected to bring more rain to the ArkLaTex. Expect only a slight cool down at night. Labor Day weekend looks dry and hot.

Tuesday began with a cluster of showers and thunderstorms that brought a good deal of much-needed rain to much of the ArkLaTex. After a bit of a break from the rain Tuesday afternoon, a cold front will move through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday and will bring the threat for more showers and thunderstorms. That threat will begin Tuesday night over the northern half of the area. This activity will shift to the south Wednesday morning and will likely decrease some Wednesday afternoon. See the latest rain now happening with the radar loop above and see what could happen with the loop of Futurecast below.

Models once again show that the heaviest rain from this front will likely fall over the northern half of the area where another inch of rain will be possible. Amounts will probably stay below one-half inch over the southern half of the area.

Once this front eases through the area, we will see some slightly drier air. This will allow overnight lows to dip into the upper 60s to low 70s later in the workweek and to start the holiday weekend. These readings are near and slightly below what is normal for this time of year. Look for daytime highs for the rest of the seven day period to stay in the low to mid-90s. We will likely see dry conditions from Friday through the middle of next week. That includes the Labor Day holiday weekend when lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows will be in the low to mid-90s.

We will continue to watch Tropical Storm Dorian for the next week to ten days. Right now it looks like this system will not make it far enough to the west to play a direct role in the weather here in the Arklatex. Stay Tuned. Also, check back to this article for a live update this evening at 830pm.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 93/71.

–Todd Warren

