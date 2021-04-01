Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Frost likely Thursday night followed by a warming trend Easter weekend and next week

Widespread areas of frost are looking likely Thursday night.  A warming trend follows with highs in the middle 80s returning by the middle of next week.  Showers and thunderstorms now look possible Wednesday.

Thursday was a mostly sunny and mild day for this time of year.  Temperatures began in the 30s and low 40s and warmed to the low to middle 60s.   Look for another clear night tonight.  The clear sky will combine with a rather light wind and dry air to allow temperatures to dip into the low to middle 30s.  Consequently, we will likely see widespread areas of frost.  If you have already started the garden, it may be a good idea to cover any tender vegetation just to be safe.  Temperatures Friday will be similar to what we experienced today as we will once again see plenty of sunshine.

A weakening disturbance will move south of the ArkLaTex Saturday.  This will bring some clouds to our area Friday night and Saturday.  Temperatures Friday night will likely be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.  Daytime highs Saturday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky will warm to the mid to upper 60s.  

Upper-level high pressure will spread over our area on Easter Sunday and early next week.  This will accelerate the warming trend and provide plenty of sunshine.  Daytime highs will likely soar into the middle 80s by Tuesday.  Overnight lows will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Models are now in pretty good agreement that a disturbance will pass to our north and will be close enough to our area to bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. We likely will have enough instability in place to provide for a threat of severe weather.  Once this disturbance clears our area, we will resume our rather warm and dry weather pattern through next weekend.  Daytime highs will likely be in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

–Todd Warren

