Heat and humidity continue; major cool down on the way next week

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has been a warm and nice afternoon in many spots. However, scattered showers and storms have developed over the northern and southern edge of the ArkLaTex. The storms will continue to slowly crawl to the west. Thunderstorms should weaken this evening. We will see lows into the 60s. Sunday and Monday are looking great with lots of sunshine. If you have any Labor Day plans, the forecast is looking good.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The heat and humidity will remain in the forecast until Tuesday. By midweek, our weather story turns to the cool down on the way. A big-time storm system will dive over the Southern Plains to lead to showers and storms. Winds will begin to increase out of the south for Tuesday evening. Our best chance of rain and storms will fall on Wednesday. The cold front should move through Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Models are still uncertain about the timing. The major models do show some cooler temperatures arriving for Friday-Saturday. By the weekend, highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

In the tropics, we are watching three tropical waves. Near Africa, two tropical waves have a high chance of development. As of now, it is very unclear the final destination for both systems since they are so far away from us. The peak of hurricane season will occur this week!

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss