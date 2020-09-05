Heat and humidity continue; major cool down on the way next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has been a warm and nice afternoon in many spots. However, scattered showers and storms have developed over the northern and southern edge of the ArkLaTex. The storms will continue to slowly crawl to the west. Thunderstorms should weaken this evening. We will see lows into the 60s. Sunday and Monday are looking great with lots of sunshine. If you have any Labor Day plans, the forecast is looking good.

The heat and humidity will remain in the forecast until Tuesday. By midweek, our weather story turns to the cool down on the way. A big-time storm system will dive over the Southern Plains to lead to showers and storms. Winds will begin to increase out of the south for Tuesday evening. Our best chance of rain and storms will fall on Wednesday. The cold front should move through Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Models are still uncertain about the timing. The major models do show some cooler temperatures arriving for Friday-Saturday. By the weekend, highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

In the tropics, we are watching three tropical waves. Near Africa, two tropical waves have a high chance of development. As of now, it is very unclear the final destination for both systems since they are so far away from us. The peak of hurricane season will occur this week!

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.