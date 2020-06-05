Hot and humid Friday, a few late-day strong thunderstorms possible, Tropical Storm Cristobal arrives Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very active weather pattern is expected today through the middle of next week. A few strong/severe storms are possible Friday, before with Tropical Depression/Tropical Storms Cristobal likely to bring heavy rain to the ArkLaTex Monday.

The latest forecast track for T.D. Cristobal takes it into the warm Gulf waters later today where it will strengthen into a Tropical Storm through the weekend. It will likely make landfall along the Louisiana coast late Sunday into early Monday as a Tropical Storm, before making a turn towards the ArkLaTex during the day Monday.

4 a.m. NHC T.D. Cristobal update

The main impact is still expected to be heavy rain. The heaviest rain will fall during the daylight hours if the current forecast holds, with rain tapering off Monday night into Tuesday. It now looks like much of the region could see 2 to 4 inch accumulations in a short period of time that could lead to some flooded roadways, particularly in northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas. East Texas and Oklahoma will likely see 1 to 2 inch accumulations or less, but a change in the forecast track further to the west is possible, which would put these areas at risk for flooding as well. Check back for updates later today and throughout the weekend.

Potential rainfall through the middle of next week

As for any wind and tornado threat.. the wind speeds with Cristobal will weaken as the storm moves over land. It’s possible we may see some 20 to 30 mile per hour wind gusts across northwest Louisiana Monday morning, but this probably won’t cause many issues. The tornado thereat will be highest to our east near Mississippe, but an isolated tornado or two may be possible in the ArkLaTex Monday.

For Friday, we will be dealing with hot and humid weather. Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s, combined with high humidity will bring heat index of ‘feels like’ temperatures near 100 degrees for much of the region. This heat will lead to the potential for thunderstorms later today.

A complex of thunderstorms is likely to develop along the Mississippi River, and then drift towards the ArkLaTex this evening into tonight. If the storms hold together and move into the ArkLaTex, there will be the potential for damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has Arkansas/Louisiana in their ‘slight risk’ outlook later today into tonight. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, we don’t expect any large hail or tornadoes.

Severe storm risk Friday into Friday night

A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the low 90s this weekend. The tropical rains will bring a cool down Monday.

