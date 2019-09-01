Hot & dry weather settles in for the entire week ahead

Hot and dry conditions across the ArkLaTex today will continue through the next week. High temperatures to stay above normal. Hurricane Dorian near-record strength could graze coasts of Florida and the Carolinas.

Sunday was a partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLa Tex. Temperatures began in the low to mid 70s and warmed into the mid 90s. Expect even hotter temperatures to settle in for the work week ahead. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine Monday. Expect lows Monday morning in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper-level high pressure will continue to dominate our weather picture through the entire week ahead. We’ll see daytime highs climb to the upper 90s in spots. Overnight lows will slowly warm to the low to mid 70s. I wouldn’t expect to see much rain in the week ahead. If we see any rain in the week ahead, a few models indicate that it could happen next Sunday. By that time, the upper-level ridge will weaken, allowing for few isolated storms to develop in the late summer heat. It will also allow for a slight cool down. Highs next Sunday should retreat to the mid 90s.

Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength and began moving over the NW Bahamas. As of this writing, Dorian is a category 5 hurricane with max winds of 185 mph. The means that Dorian ties as the 2nd strongest storm in terms of wind speed on record in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center issues advisories on Dorian every 3 hours. You can see a LIVE update from our sister station in Tampa on our Tracking the Tropics page every three hours here. The next Sunday updates will be at 4 pm, 7 pm, and 11 pm. They will resume Monday morning at 4am.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 92/70.

–Todd Warren

