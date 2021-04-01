Live update: a cold and frosty night gives way to a warming trend

Live update Thursday 8:30 pm

Thursday was a mostly sunny and mild day for this time of year. Temperatures began in the 30s and low 40s and warmed to the low to middle 60s. Look for another clear night tonight. The clear sky will combine with a rather light wind and dry air to allow temperatures to dip into the low to middle 30s. Consequently, we will likely see widespread areas of frost. If you have already started the garden, it may be a good idea to cover any tender vegetation just to be safe. Temperatures Friday will be similar to what we experienced today as we will once again see plenty of sunshine.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the north and northeastern edge of the area tonight.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for a small part of the ArkLaTex Thursday night

A weakening disturbance will move south of the ArkLaTex Saturday. This will bring some clouds to our area Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures Friday night will likely be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Daytime highs Saturday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky will warm to the mid to upper 60s.

Upper-level high pressure will spread over our area on Easter Sunday and early next week. This will accelerate the warming trend and provide plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs will likely soar into the middle 80s by Tuesday. Overnight lows will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

See your the weather pictures shared on the air and submit your own here!

Models are now in pretty good agreement that a disturbance will pass to our north and will be close enough to our area to bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. We likely will have enough instability in place to provide for a threat of severe weather. Once this disturbance clears our area, we will resume our rather warm and dry weather pattern through next weekend and into the following week. Daytime highs will likely be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances could increase again by the middle of the month.

–Todd Warren

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play