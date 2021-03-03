Live update: most of the week ahead looking dry with pleasant temperatures

Live update Wednesday 8:30 pm:

Wednesday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 30s and warmed into the middle to upper 60s. We will once again see below-normal temperatures Wednesday night with lows mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will likely soar into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Changes will begin to take place Thursday as our next disturbance approaches from the west. We will begin the day with lots of sunshine that will stick around for most of the day. Clouds will begin to roll in late Thursday afternoon and will continue to increase Thursday night. Futurecast shows some scattered showers developing late Thursday night mainly over the northern half of the area. This rain will continue to increase Friday and will likely come to an end sometime late Friday evening. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible we will not see any sort of severe weather threat.

It still appears as if rainfall totals from Friday’s disturbance will be rather light with most of the area receiving less than a quarter of an inch. It is quite possible that much of the area could see less than a tenth of an inch.

Once this disturbance moves out of the area, we will see clouds decrease late Friday night and sunshine return for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday thanks to upper-level high pressure. Temperatures will be near or above normal this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 40s.

As the upper ridge moves east, the upper-level winds will become more southwesterly. This will allow clouds to return Tuesday and the chance for rain to return Wednesday. That rain threat will continue through the rest of next week. As of right now, it appears that instability could be rather limited during this time so any severe weather threat is looking low. Tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook shows a warm first half of March.

–Todd Warren