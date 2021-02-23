Live update: plenty of rain with mild temperatures in the week ahead with NO chance for snow

Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm:

Tuesday was an almost perfect day of weather around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 30s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine and a breeze out of the southwest, we witnessed an impressive warm-up as daytime highs soared into the mid to upper 70s. The high in Shreveport was 79 degrees. In case you are wondering, today’s record high is 87!

If you like sunshine, I hope you enjoyed it today. It could be a while before you see an abundant supply of it again. Clouds will make their way back into the area Tuesday night. Temperatures Tuesday night will not be as cold as overnight lows will ease into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Despite lots of clouds and some scattered showers. Highs Wednesday will stay above normal. Highs will range from the middle 60s north to the lower 70s south.

The rest of the week is looking cloudy with off-and-on chances for rain. Lows will stay above normal in the 40s and 50s. Daytime highs will be cooler in the 50s. Warmer air will return this weekend. Highs will return to the 60s Saturday and the 70s Sunday. Lows will mainly be in the 50s. With the return of warmer air, we could experience a few thunderstorms this weekend. As of right now, any risk of severe weather is looking rather low. We could continue to see widespread rain early next week. Some models indicate a chance for drier weather by the middle of next week.

The heaviest rain in the week ahead will likely fall over the northern half of the area where two to four inches of rain will be possible. A few models do indicate that higher totals cannot be ruled out in these areas with over six inches possible. There is a rumor on social media that we are in for another winter blast of arctic air and snow. You can clearly see in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook that while we will see plenty of rain, temperatures will be near or above normal for most of the next couple of weeks.

–Todd Warren

