Live update: Tuesday begins with rain could end with sunshine

Live update Monday 8:30 pm:

Monday was a cloudy, chilly, and soggy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have been fairly steady during the day in the 40s and 50s. Thanks to more clouds and rain Tuesday, daytime temperatures will stay well below normal. After morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, look for daytime temperatures to struggle to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see some rather persistent rain especially over the southeastern half of the area Monday night. Tuesday will remain cloudy as the rain gradually comes to an end during the afternoon. We will likely see the clouds move out Tuesday night. This will give way to more pleasant conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks to the return of some sunshine Wednesday, highs will return to the 60s. Many locations could return to the 70s Thursday.

Most of the area has likely seen most of the rain that we will see. Futurecast shows that the heaviest rain Monday night and Tuesday will fall over the southeast half of the area. Additional rainfall totals could surpass one inch. The rest of the area will see much lighter rainfall totals.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Another disturbance will move over our area to close the workweek Friday. Rainfall is looking promising at this point. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that we will have any severe weather issues with this system, and rainfall totals should be relatively light.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Sunshine returns this weekend as we will begin a nice stretch of dry weather and pleasant temperatures. Highs should return to close to 70 by Sunday and soar into the middle 70s by the middle of next week. Lows will mainly be in the 30s and 40s. We could see another chance for some rain by the middle of next week. The longer-range weather picture for the middle of the month is looking rather pleasant. Rain could be rather limited with above-normal temperatures. See the details in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook.

–Todd Warren