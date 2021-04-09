Radar

National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes hit Arklamiss on Wednesday night

Weather Headlines

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornadoes were spawned in the Arklamiss during Wednesday night’s storms.

In Ouachita Parish, a EF-0 with estimated peak winds of 85 mph started in Downsville at approximately 6:48 PM on Wednesday. The tornado only lasted for 3 minutes but traveled roughly 2.8 miles.

The tornado started near the intersection of Abe Benton Road and Sibley Road, just northwest of Calhoun. The tornado tracked east-northeast for a few miles and did minor tree damage across Highway 151, Francis Road, Leon Linder Road, and Route 837 coming into Eureka. The NWS says little to no structure damage was found.

In Morehouse Parish, an EF-1 tornado tracked just north of Bastrop. That tornado had a maximum wind speed of 104 mph.

A second EF-1 tornado touched down in West Carroll Parish just south of the Arkansas/Louisiana border, and tracked northeast to Kilbourne. The tornado, which had max wind speeds of 95 mph, moved into Arkansas for a short time before lifting.

In Arkansas, an EF-0 tornado touched down southwest of Eudora in Chicot County, Arkansas. That tornado had estimated max wind speeds of 85 mph.

All of these details are from preliminary surveys and the National Weather Service says more information will be released soon.

A much more significant severe weather outbreak is forecast for Friday evening and Friday night. The NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region under an Enhanced Risk for seeing severe storms.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

