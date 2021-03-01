Rain finally ends Tuesday giving way to a few days of sunshine and warmer temperatures

Look for periods of rain to continue Monday night before gradually ending Tuesday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will return Friday but should give way to a pleasant weekend.

Monday was a cloudy, chilly, and soggy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have been fairly steady during the day in the 40s and 50s. Thanks to more clouds and rain Tuesday, daytime temperatures will stay well below normal. After morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, look for daytime temperatures to struggle to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see some rather persistent rain especially over the southeastern half of the area Monday night. Tuesday will remain cloudy as the rain gradually comes to an end during the afternoon. We will likely see the clouds move out Tuesday night. This will give way to more pleasant conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks to the return of some sunshine Wednesday, highs will return to the 60s. Many locations could return to the 70s Thursday.

Most of the area has likely seen most of the rain that we will see. Futurecast shows that the heaviest rain Monday night and Tuesday will fall over the southeast half of the area. Additional rainfall totals could surpass one inch. The rest of the area will see much lighter rainfall totals.

Another disturbance will move over our area to close the workweek Friday. Rainfall is looking promising at this point. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that we will have any severe weather issues with this system, and rainfall totals should be relatively light.

Sunshine returns this weekend as we will begin a nice stretch of dry weather and pleasant temperatures. Highs should return to close to 70 by Sunday and soar into the middle 70s by the middle of next week. Lows will mainly be in the 30s and 40s. We could see another chance for some rain by the middle of next week.

–Todd Warren