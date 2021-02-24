Rain returns to the ArkLaTex late Thursday with a few storms possible Thursday night

The threat for rain with a few thunderstorms will increase late Thursday and especially Thursday night. Rain will continue through Monday with more storms possible this weekend. A drier weather pattern may set up by the end of next week.

Wednesday was another day with some rather warm temperatures for this time of year. Morning lows were in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs surged into the low to middle 70s. We will see some cooler air settle in for the next few days. Look for lots of clouds Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will range from the mid to upper 40s north to the low to middle 50s south. Daytime highs Thursday will range from the upper 50s north to the middle 60s south.

We haven’t seen much rain around the area Wednesday. Futurecast shows that we will stay mainly dry Wednesday night and most of Thursday. Late Thursday afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms will develop to our west and move into the ArkLaTex Thursday evening. There is a small chance that these storms could become strong enough to produce some hail. The threat of rain will continue through much of Friday. Highs Friday will once again be close to normal in the 50s and lower 60s.

Another disturbance will approach the area this weekend and bring the chance for more showers and thunderstorms this weekend and Monday. It still appears that while we will likely hear thunder, the risk for severe weather should be very low. The main concern will be the amount of rain that we see from now through Monday. Generally speaking, I would expect rainfall totals anywhere in the area to be between two and four inches. It is possible that a few isolated locations could see totals exceed six inches. Fortunately, this amount of rain will be spread out over a span of several days reducing the threat of any widespread flooding issues.

Temperatures from this weekend through next week will remain near or above normal. Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s. It now appears that we could settle into a drier weather pattern starting Thursday. It is possible that we could stay mainly dry through much of next weekend. The longer-range weather picture shows that temperatures will stay rather mild during the next couple of weeks.

–Todd Warren