Scattered storms to stick around through the weekend, cooler air arrives late next week

The threat for scattered thunderstorms will continue through the weekend with near-normal temperatures. Next week begins with lower rain chances and higher temperatures. It ends with a cooldown and below normal temperatures.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to mid-70s and warmed to the low to mid-90s. We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop over especially the southern half of the region. Look for this activity to decrease and end Friday evening after sunset. We will probably see more scattered showers and thunderstorm develop over much of the area again Saturday. The most widespread rain will likely fall over the northern and southern edges of the area. Temperatures Saturday will once again begin in the low to mid-70s. It probably won’t be as hot Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s in areas where the rain is a bit more widespread. Elsewhere, expect highs to be in the low to mid-90s. See the latest 36-hour outlook from Futurecast below.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible Sunday. Most models indicate that we will likely not see the coverage of rain that we have experienced today and will experience Saturday. We will likely close the weekend with morning lows once again in the low to mid-70s. Expect daytime highs in the low to mid-90s. Models indicate that most of the area can expect to see rainfall totals of less than one inch. We could see higher totals over the northern and southern edges of the area where amounts of up to one inch will be possible. Futurecast indicates that the chances of seeing these totals will be highest over the northern part of the ArkLaTex.

Next week will likely begin with a break in the widespread rain. We will see a chance for a few isolated storms Monday and Tuesday, but this activity will likely be rather isolated. A frontal boundary will enter the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. This boundary will bring another slightly higher chance for rain. As of right now, temperatures behind this boundary will not fall too much until possibly the weekend. We will close the work week next week with highs in the low to mid-90s. Lows will settle into the upper 60s to low 70s. By next weekend, lows could dip into the mid to upper 60s. Highs could ease into the mid to upper 80s. Stay Tuned!.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/72.

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren

