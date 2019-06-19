Another round of severe storms possible late Wednesday

8 a.m. update: The severe weather threat for later this afternoon, evening and into tonight is increasing. The SPC now has an ‘Enhanced Risk’ or level 3 threat for much of the ArkLaTex. This means numerous severe storms will be possible. High wind, large hail and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a hot and humid Wednesday, with the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours as a cold front moves in.

This morning storms have produced some damage reports across east Texas. We may see an additional strong storm or two south of I-20. These will continue to move across the region prior to 9 a.m. The rest of the ArkLaTex is under partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low and mid 70s.

Current radar

The morning rain will dissipate quickly, and we will be left partly cloudy for much of the day with highs in the low to mid 90s for much of the region. The hot air combined with an incoming cold front will produce the chance for scattered severe storms late this afternoon through early Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has an ‘enhanced risk’ for northeast Texas, or a level 3 threat, and a ‘slight risk’ or level 2 threat for the remainder of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. High wind will be the primary threat with any storms, with large hail and a brief tornado also possible.

Severe weather outlook p.m. Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

Futurecast shows the storms staying north of I-20 before midnight, then weakening as they move further to the south. We may see a lingering shower or storm Thursday morning but there is no severe weather threat expected after sunrise.

36 hour loop of futurecast.

High pressure will build into the region late Thursday through Saturday bringing dry and hot weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s in some areas during this stretch. As the high breaks down late in the weekend rain chances will increase Sunday into early next week. We will have to be on the lookout for another round of heavy rain and potential severe weather.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.